Yermak, Saudi Foreign Minister Discuss Zelensky's Visit

1/22/2025 7:14:32 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed preparations for the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Yermak announced this on Telegram following the meeting with the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs in Davos, Ukrinform reports.

“We are preparing the Ukrainian President's visit to Saudi Arabia. There are a number of important issues to deepen cooperation,” Yermak said.

Read also: Zelensky meets with big business representatives in Davo

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with top managers and owners of large companies, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot.

UkrinForm

