EU To Provide Ukraine With EUR 35B In Financial Aid In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2025, the European Union will allocate EUR 35 billion in aid to Ukraine as part of the G7 ERA initiative and the Ukraine Facility program.

This was announced on social X by Vice-President of the European Commission and EU Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis, as reported by Ukrinform.

"The EU is delivering financial support through the G7 ERA loan initiative and the Ukraine Facility, with EUR 35bn for 2025," Dombrovskis wrote.

During his visit to Davos, he also met with Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. They discussed expanding cooperation and measures aimed at bringing Ukraine closer to the EU Single Market.

Previously, Ukrinform reported that in 2024, the European Union became Ukraine's largest donor, providing USD 17.3 billion under the Ukraine Facility financial instrument.