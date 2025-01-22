Tuberculosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 30+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

The high and growing incidence of tuberculosis (TB) cases globally, especially in high-burden countries, is a major driver for both the drugs and diagnostics markets. TB remains a significant public challenge, with millions of new cases reported each year, particularly in regions with limited access to healthcare and effective diagnostics.

Key Takeaways from the Tuberculosis Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's tuberculosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 35+ pipeline therapies for tuberculosis treatment.

Key tuberculosis companies such as Biofabri, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Jiatan Pharmatech, Sequella, Inc., LegoChem Biosciences, GlaxoSmithKline, BioVersys, BioNTech, SENTAN Pharma, ViChem, A&J Science, PDS Biotechnology, and others are evaluating new tuberculosis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising tuberculosis pipeline therapies such as MTBVAC, VPM1002, WX-081, Sutezolid, LCB01-0371, GV118819, BVL-GSK098, BNT-164, SP0057, Research Program, AJ3, PDS0201, and others are under different phases of tuberculosis clinical trials.

In May 2024, BioVersys announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with the global biopharma company GSK to accelerate the clinical development of alpibectir (BVL-GSK098) for the treatment of tuberculosis (TB).

In March 2024, Bharat Biotech International Ltd announced the commencement of clinical trials for the Tuberculosis vaccine Mtbvac in adults in India.

In December 2023, BioVersys announced that the US Food and Drug Administration had granted orphan-drug designation (ODD) to alpibectir (BVL-GSK098) and ethionamide fixed-dose combination for treatment of tuberculosis (TB).

In May 2023, Biofabri a subsidiary of Zendal, and IAVI announced the signing of an agreement for end-to-end development of the tuberculosis (TB) vaccine candidate MTBVAC. In February 2023, Qurient and TB Alliance entered into a licensing agreement to develop and commercialize telacebec (Q203), a first-in-class orally available cytochrome bc1 inhibitor for the treatment of tuberculosis (TB) and other non-tuberculosis mycobacterium infections.

The tuberculosis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage tuberculosis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the tuberculosis clinical trial landscape.

Tuberculosis Overview

Tuberculosis (TB), caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis, is a lethal infectious disease that has afflicted humanity for centuries, with traces found in ancient Egyptian mummies. Discovered by Robert Koch in 1882, the bacterium's genome was fully sequenced in 1998, paving the way for advancements in treatment. Despite the availability of the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine and effective short-course chemotherapy (DOTS), TB continues to pose a significant global health challenge, compounded by the rise of drug-resistant strains and its association with HIV. Declared a global emergency by the WHO in 1993, TB is challenging to diagnose, treat, and prevent due to Mtb's slow growth, dormancy, intricate cell structure, and ability to thrive inside host cells.

Prevention efforts are further hindered by poverty, overcrowding, and inadequate public health infrastructure, while non-specific symptoms, such as a persistent cough, contribute to its high transmission rate. TB spreads through the air when infected individuals cough, sneeze, or spit. Although a quarter of the world's population is infected, only 5-10% develop active TB, which is preventable and treatable but requires prolonged antibiotic therapy, straining even well-resourced healthcare systems.

Active TB manifests with symptoms such as persistent coughing, chest pain, fatigue, fever, night sweats, and weight loss. It can also present as extrapulmonary TB, which affects other organs and produces a range of symptoms. Symptoms vary across age groups, with children often displaying more subtle signs and infants showing more severe manifestations. Prompt diagnosis and strict adherence to an extended antibiotic regimen are essential to managing active TB and preventing its spread.

Diagnosing and treating TB requires a comprehensive approach. The diagnostic process begins with a detailed medical history and physical examination, followed by tests such as the tuberculin skin test (TST) or interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) to identify latent TB. For active TB, tools like chest X-rays and sputum tests-including smear microscopy, culture, and molecular assays like the GeneXpert MTB/RIF-are crucial for detecting the bacterium.

Treatment for active TB typically involves a minimum six-month course of multiple antibiotics, including first-line drugs like isoniazid, rifampin, ethambutol, and pyrazinamide. Adherence to this regimen is critical to fully eliminate the bacteria and prevent the emergence of drug-resistant strains. Directly observed therapy (DOT), where healthcare workers supervise patients taking their medication, is often used to ensure compliance.

Drug-resistant TB requires second-line antibiotics and an extended treatment period, often accompanied by more severe side effects. Regular follow-ups with sputum tests and imaging are vital to monitor progress and address complications. Public health strategies, including contact tracing, BCG vaccination in high-risk regions, and improvements in living conditions, are crucial for controlling TB transmission. Ultimately, a combination of early diagnosis, effective treatment, and preventive measures is essential for reducing TB's impact on public health.

