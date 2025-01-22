ROHM’S 2Nd Generation MUS-IC Series Audio DAC Chip For Hi-Res Audio Playback With Exclusive HD Monaural Mode

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivers an authentic listening experience by expressing the three elements of spatial reverberation, quietness, and dynamic range while preserving the natural“texture” of musical instruments

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM today announced a new 32-bit D/A converter IC (DAC chip[1] ) and evaluation board designed for flagship models in the MUS-ICTM series optimized for high-resolution playback.

Engineered to maximally extract and accurately convert high-resolution sound data to analog, DAC chips are crucial for determining audio equipment quality. ROHM leverages over 50 years of expertise in audio IC development to establish superior sound quality design technology, offering products such as high-fidelity sound processors and high-quality audio power ICs.

ROHM's latest product builds on the 1st generation MUS-IC BD34301EKV audio DAC chip, renowned for its sound quality and widely adopted in high-end models from various companies. The BD34302EKV inherits the core design concept behind ROHM's DAC chip – natural flat sound – and by adding the three elements of spatial reverberation, quietness, and dynamic range from the MUS-IC series to authentically reproduce the“texture” of musical instruments for an even more realistic audio experience.

By incorporating a new algorithm for Data Weighted Averaging (DWA), the BD34302EKV achieves a THD+N characteristic of -117dB (THD: -127dB), a key performance indicator that enhances sound quality by achieving a sound quality that conveys a realistic sense of texture. At the same time, the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of 130dB provides noise performance befitting a flagship DAC chip, while a sampling frequency of up to 1,536kHz allows customers to fully leverage the high-precision calculations of their digital signal processors (DSPs).

In monaural mode, which allocates one DAC chip per channel, ROHM's proprietary HD (High Definition) monaural mode contributes to smoother, more natural sound. As part of the MUS-IC series, uncompromising craftsmanship has been applied down to the smallest details. Based on years of expertise in sound quality design, the optimal bonding wire material for each terminal of the BD34302EKV was selected to accurately convey the natural“texture” of musical instruments. These features help create the ideal sound sought by high-end audio manufacturers.

MUS-IC Series DAC Chip Lineup

View product details here:



BD34301EKV BD34302EKV

Online Sales Information



Availability: Now

Online Distributors: DigiKeyTM , MouserTM , and FarnellTM

The products will be offered at other online distributors as they become available.

Applicable Part No: BD34302EKV Evaluation Board Part No: BD34302EKV-EVK-001

DigiKeyTM, MouserTM and FarnellTM are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

MUS-IC – ROHM's Highest Grade Audio ICs

MUS-ICTM is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

[1] In this news-release, the term 'DAC chip' is used to differentiate it from the DAC found in audio equipment.

