Macerich Announces Tax Treatment Of 2024 Dividends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) today announced the tax for dividend distributions taxable in 2024 on its Common Stock. During the calendar year ended December 31, 2024, Macerich paid dividends of $.68 per share. The 2024 dividends are classified for income tax purposes as follows for The Macerich Company, Common Stock, CUSIP # 554382101:

Record Date Payable Date Rate per Share 2024 Taxable Ordinary Dividends 2024 Section 199A Dividends* 2024 Qualified Dividends* 2024 Total Capital Gain Distribution 2024 Nondividend Distribution 2/16/2024 3/4/2024 $0.17 $0.00 $ 0.00 $0.00 $0.09 $0.08 5/20/2024 6/3/2024 $0.17 $0.00 $ 0.00 $0.00 $0.09 $0.08 8/19/2024 9/9/2024 $0.17 $0.00 $ 0.00 $0.00 $0.09 $0.08 11/12/2024 12/2/2024 $0.17 $0.00 $ 0.00 $0.00 $0.09 $0.08

* These amounts are included in the 2024 Taxable Ordinary Dividends column.

