Letter To Editor Traffic Mess In Maisuma

Respected Traffic Department, LG Office , and Honorable Chief ,

I wish to bring to your attention a pressing issue concerning Red Cross Road, Maisuma , which has become a significant source of inconvenience for commuters. This road, renowned for shops offering mechanical parts and vehicle repair services, is often congested due to the shopkeepers parking their on the road and conducting repairs on the spot.

This practice has severely impacted the smooth flow of traffic, causing regular traffic jams lasting 15 to 20 minutes or more . Pedestrians and commuters face immense difficulties navigating through this road, especially during peak hours. The situation not only wastes precious time but also poses safety hazards for those trying to maneuver through the crowded area.

While we deeply respect the livelihoods of shopkeepers and their contributions to the local economy, it is essential to strike a balance between business activities and public convenience. Hence, I would like to propose the following suggestions for immediate consideration:

: Allocate specific areas nearby for shopkeepers and customers to park their vehicles, ensuring that the road remains clear for smooth traffic movement.: Deploy traffic personnel to monitor and fine vehicles parked illegally or repairs conducted on the road.: Create a separate zone or workshop area for vehicle repairs to ensure that these activities do not obstruct the road.: Educate the shopkeepers and vehicle owners about the importance of keeping public roads clear for safe and efficient commuting.

Your intervention in resolving this matter will not only improve traffic conditions but also enhance the overall quality of life for residents and commuters. I urge the concerned authorities to address this issue promptly to avoid further inconvenience.

Thank you for your attention and efforts to make our roads safer and more accessible for everyone.

Aubaid Ahmad Akhoon

Srinagar