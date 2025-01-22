2 Killed And Others Injured During Attack In Germany

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 22 (KUNA) - The German in the city of Aschaffenburg announced on Wednesday the death of two people and others seriously during as a result of stabbing attack carried out by a young Afghan man in one of the city's public parks.

The police stated that they arrested the young man shortly after the attack near the crime scene, noting that investigations are still ongoing to determine the motives behind the attack.

According to the statement, the 28 year old man attacked several people in the park this afternoon.

The German Press Agency (DPA) said that the accused is known to suffer from psychological disorders.

Today's attack is part of a series of similar incidents that have occurred in Germany in recent months, raising issues related to illegal immigration just weeks before the early parliamentary elections on February 23rd. (end)

