UN Secretary-General Warns Against Israeli Intentions To Annex West Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Davos: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned that the Israeli might intend to annex the West given current developments in the Gaza Strip, in an attempt to force a new reality on the ground in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In conversation with President and CEO of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende during the Forum, which is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, the UN Secretary-General said that Israel keeping Gaza in a kind of a limbo situation, without a clear day-after plan or framework would be a total violation of international law and would mean the absence of peace in the region.

Guterres said that this scenario could undermine international efforts for peace, especially if the occupation continues to take unilateral actions that contradict the fundamental principles of international law, calling for urgent action towards a comprehensive political solution based on the two-state solution and stressing the importance of reunifying Palestinian territories under a single legitimate government.

The UN Secretary-General added that achieving a lasting peace requires commitment to the core principles of justice, equality, and respect for human rights. He also highlighted the mediation efforts undertaken by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States in reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Regarding the situation in Syria, the UN Secretary-General said that the situation remains complex and open to several possibilities, despite the formation of a new government. He pointed out that there remains challenges stemming from internal divisions and the presence of groups that threaten stability.

Guterres stressed the need to ease international sanctions to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people and to enhance reconstruction efforts.

On the situation in Lebanon, The UN Secretary-General expressed hope that the Lebanese people would be able to form an effective government capable of leading the country toward stability and rebuilding an economy that has been suffering for years.

He called on the international community to continue supporting Lebanon in addressing the economic and social crises affecting the lives of millions.