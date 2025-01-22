Lower House Discusses Gov't Responses To Mps' Questions

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Lower House on Wednesday convened a legislative session, chaired by Speaker Ahmad Safadi, to address pressing national concerns.

The session, attended by Prime Jafar Hassan and other ministers, addressed issues related to security preparedness, economic challenges and labour regulations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

MP Dima Tahboub asked about the government's preparedness to deal with potential regional and security upheavals.

Interior Minister Mazen Farrayeh assured lawmakers that Jordan's military and security agencies have developed confidential plans to deal with such scenarios, where Tahboub expressed confidence in the government's response and stressed the importance of transparency to reassure citizens.

Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar responded to MP Aref Saaydeh's questions about the status of foreign workers. Bakkar said that 288,000 workers have valid work permits, while 53,000 have expired permits as of mid-2021.

Saaydeh questioned these figures, citing statistics from the Egyptian embassy that estimate there are 925,000 Egyptian workers in Jordan. He decided to turn his question into an inquiry.

The high cost of electricity from the Attarat project was the focus of criticism by MP Khamis Atiyeh.

Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh defended the project, saying that the cost of generating electricity is currently JD0.11 per kilowatt-hour, with rates subject to adjustment based on operational factors.

The minister also announced plans for a detailed cost analysis in this regard.

MP Awni Zubi questioned the legal basis for extending administrative detention beyond court sentences, where Farrayeh revealed that 1,495 people are currently being held under administrative detention for security reasons.

The minister noted that administrative governors dealt with 27,000 complaints in this regard last year, and emphasised that detention decisions are taken to protect public safety.

MP Khaled Abu Hassan asked about childcare facilities at the Yarmouk Government Hospital in Irbid.

Minister of Health Firas Hawarri stressed that there is a nursery, staffed by five workers paid by parental contributions, with salaries ranging from JD220 to JD250, adding that the workers are not enrolled in the Jordanian social security programme, raising concerns about compliance with the law.

At the beginning of the session, lawmakers praised His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts to promote Palestinian rights on global platforms.

MPs from various blocs also commended Gaza's resilience in the face of the Israeli occupation, reiterating Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.