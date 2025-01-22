PSMJ Welcomes George Barsom To Growing AEC M&A Advisory Team

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) January 22, 2025 (Newton, Mass.) – PSMJ Resources, Inc. – the global publishing, executive education, and advisory firm for the architecture, engineering, and (AEC) – announced the addition of George Barsom to its team of advisors providing sellside, buyside, and related advisory services to AEC firm owners and investors.



George provides advisory support to the mergers and acquisitions, valuation, and ownership transition practices at PSMJ. George brings to bear the depth and breadth of his 20 years of diverse experience, which includes entrepreneurial, finance, leadership, legal, M&A deal execution, and operation and process management, to assist clients in developing effective business growth, sustainability, transition and exit strategies.



“From our first entry into AEC M&A advisory services many years ago, PSMJ has been completely focused on facilitating win-win transactions,” states PSMJ President Gregory Hart.“That often requires a broad skill set and willingness to think creatively in this people-based industry. George's financial, legal, and educational background is the perfect fit for our culture and our guiding principles around mergers & acquisitions.”



George began his career as an entrepreneur, launching several successful start-ups that he later sold. As a lawyer, he served clients with all their business matters and assisted clients with selling their privately held businesses. As an M&A advisor at Livingston Advisory and ACT Capital advisors, George managed both buy side and sell side engagements in the healthcare, food and beverage, B2B and construction sectors with deal size ranging from $5M to $100M. Prior to Livingston Advisory, George worked at Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner. As part of the instructional staff at Harvard University, George taught courses in Private Equity and Corporate Finance.



Throughout his career, George has brought a risk-taking, analytical leadership approach and the initiative to solve complex business and legal challenges. As a result, he has played a significant role in helping organizations achieve ongoing, long-term success.



George received a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Business Studies from Providence College, a Juris Doctorate with a concentration in Banking and Securities Law from Suffolk University Law School, and a master's in management with a concentration in Finance from Harvard University. George holds FINRA securities license SIE and Series 63 and is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA Level 1).



To request an introductory meeting with George or to learn more about PSMJ's M&A advisory services, visit



ABOUT PSMJ RESOURCES, INC.

For more than 50 years, PSMJ Resources, Inc. has been recognized as the leading publishing, executive education, and advisory group devoted completely to improving the business performance of A/E/C organizations worldwide. PSMJ's sought-after expertise covers a range of critical business areas such as project management, financial management, human resources, business development, transition planning, and mergers and acquisitions.

