King Visits Dar Aldawa On Occasion Of Its 50Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 22 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Wednesday visited Dar Aldawa, a company that exports its products to more than 40 countries.The company, which produces 250 pharmaceutical products, employs 760 people in Jordan, 30 per cent of whom are women.During the visit, His Majesty listened to a briefing by Chairman Akram Jerab on the company's achievements since its establishment 50 years ago, as well as its role in enhancing pharmaceutical security locally and globally.The chairman spoke about the development of the manufacturing and supply chains, which now include 20 production lines across four factories in Jordan and three in Algeria.CEO Khaled Harb said the company's sales last year reached about $111 million, with exports totaling $87 million.Harb said the company has recently secured a license to produce pharmaceuticals in Saudi Arabia and has begun setting up a factory there, to strengthen its regional presence and provide additional job opportunities for Jordanian talent.He added that the total sales of Nutridar, a subsidiary of Dar Aldawa that specializes in the production of baby food and formula, neared $22 million in 2024, covering 25 per cent of the local market's consumption.According to official figures, the pharmaceutical sector contributes 3 per cent of the Kingdom's GDP, and the industry has penetrated more than 78 foreign markets.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh accompanied the King on the visit.