Environmental Noise Control Expands Expertise To Geothermal Drilling Projects

SMITHTON, Pa., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Behrens and Associates, Inc., Environmental Nosie Control (BAENC), a leader in noise management, is proud to announce its strategic involvement in providing noise mitigation solutions for geothermal operations. With the global push toward sustainable sources, BAENC is helping to address the noise challenges associated with harnessing geothermal power.

Tackling Noise Challenges in Geothermal Energy Development

Geothermal drilling operations require heavy-duty equipment that can generate significant noise levels, often impacting nearby communities, wildlife, and compliance with regulations. Whether partnering with local acoustical consultants our using their in-house team for mitigation planning, BAENC's expertise ensures these challenges are met with innovative solutions that balance operational needs and environmental stewardship.

Innovative Noise Mitigation Solutions

BAENC offers a range of customized services to meet the demands of geothermal drilling projects, including:



Noise Measurement and Analysis: Comprehensive noise impact assessments to identify sources of noise and evaluate their environmental impact, enabling tailored solutions.



Temporary Acoustic Barriers: Deployable noise barriers designed to contain sound from drilling rigs, compressors, and other heavy machinery, minimizing impact on surrounding areas. With different solutions specifically engineered to address a range of frequencies, a cost-effective mitigation plan can be implemented to address site-specific challenges.

Regulatory Compliance Support: Expertise in adhering to noise standards set by local municipalities, CEQA, OSHA, and other governing bodies, streamlining project approvals and avoiding costly delays.

Sustainable Solutions for a Sustainable Industry

Geothermal energy is a cornerstone of renewable energy initiatives, and BAENC is committed to ensuring its development aligns with community well-being and environmental integrity. By integrating eco-friendly materials and advanced technologies, ENC helps projects meet sustainability goals while addressing critical noise challenges.

Partnering for Progress

"Geothermal energy has incredible potential to transform our energy landscape, but drilling operations must be carefully managed to protect communities and ecosystems," said Don Behrens, President of Behrens and Associates, Inc. "Our mission is to provide noise control solutions that enable the industry's growth while fostering harmony with the environment and surrounding communities."

Proven Expertise Across Industries

BAENC has a proven track record of delivering effective noise control solutions across industries such as oil and gas, pipeline, industrial operations, and renewable energy. By leveraging its extensive knowledge and cutting-edge techniques, BAENC is uniquely positioned to support the geothermal sector's growth.

About Behrens and Associates, Inc., Environmental Noise Control

Behrens & Associates, Inc., Environmental Noise Control, Inc. is a full-service noise management firm specializing in acoustical engineering, noise and vibration measurement, monitoring, and mitigation. From custom-engineered barriers to regulatory compliance solutions, BAENC provides practical and innovative approaches to noise control. For more information, visit or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Environmental Noise Control

