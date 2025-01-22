Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Ibuprofen For Children (DCD-418)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm 10 years old and hate having to take ibuprofen/acetaminophen. My mom and I thought there could be a more enjoyable way to take medicine," said one of two inventors, from Lorton, Va., "so we invented the Y I A S. Our design enables kids to enjoy a sweet treat when taking ibuprofen/acetaminophen."

The invention provides a new way to administer ibuprofen or acetaminophen to children. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional chewable acetaminophen/ibuprofen. As a result, it ensures the correct dosage is administered without a fuss. It also enhances flavor and taste. The invention features a unique formula that is easy to administer so it is ideal for parents with young children, hospitals, school nurses' offices, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DCD-418, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

