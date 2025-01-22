Work Truck Solutions And J.D. Power Launch Commercial EV Hub

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Groundbreaking resource provides interactive tools to assist businesses with their fleet electrification transition

Chico, CA, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions ®, the industry's leading commercial vehicle solution provider, today announced a collaboration with J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics, launching the Commercial Electric Vehicle (CEV) Hub on Comvoy , a pioneering resource specifically designed to support the electrification of commercial fleets.

For years, J.D. Power has made electric vehicle resources available to retail shoppers, however these did not include tools for businesses. Recognizing that businesses need both specific tools and information to assist them with their fleet transition from ICE (internal combustion engine) to EVs, Work Truck Solutions and J.D. Power combined their collective expertise to build the groundbreaking CEV Hub, hosted on the national commercial vehicle marketplace, Comvoy.com. Catering to business owners and commercial fleet managers at any stage of their fleet electrification journey, the CEV Hub is poised to be the only go-to source for businesses.

The CEV Hub offers a wealth of resources, such as exclusive articles and videos, as well as an industry-exclusive suite of comprehensive tools featuring:



An interactive Tax Incentives tool providing details about commercial incentives and benefits filtered by state, vehicle make and model.

A Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Calculator that includes a five year fleet comparison feature and break even chart.

An interactive EV Charging Map displaying charging station locations by level, a range calculator, and a route planner. A Charger Catalog filtered by vehicle make, model, and business location. Additionally, business shoppers can even connect to qualified, local implementation resources.

“Work Truck Solutions is excited about how the CEV Hub will assist businesses in navigating their EV transition,” said Kathryn Schifferle, founder and Chief Vision Officer at Work Truck Solutions.“One of our stated missions is to serve the entire commercial vehicle ecosystem, and this partnership with J.D. Power certainly empowers us to do just that.” She continued,“We are also actively looking for sponsors who are eager to connect with businesses as they move from traditional vehicles to EVs. The more resources, the better for these businesses who serve customers across industries throughout our country.”

Comvoy's CEV Hub represents a significant step forward in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, offering never-before-seen resources that empower businesses to embrace a more sustainable future.

“This collaboration is a perfect example of how J.D. Power works with others to empower businesses with the tools and insights needed to transition into the evolving landscape of electric transportation,” said Tim Kost, Vice President of Campaign Operations at J.D. Power.“Fleet management is a constantly moving target, but this kind of solution will make that task more efficient and effective.”

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions provides a smart technology platform that enables all stakeholders in the commercial vehicle ecosystem - OEMs, upfitters, distributors and dealers - to efficiently serve the businesses/fleet managers who need to find and maintain work trucks and vans. With innovative solutions covering numerous areas, such as one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing, Work Truck Solutions helps those in the commercial vehicle space, no matter their area of focus, to offer increased visibility and efficiency so that their business customers can successfully focus on doing their jobs.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in automotive data and analytics, and provides industry intelligence, consumer insights and advisory solutions to the automotive industry and selected non-automotive industries. J.D. Power leverages its extensive proprietary datasets and software capabilities combined with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools to help its clients optimize business performance.

J.D. Power was founded in 1968 and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit . The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at .

Commercial Electric Vehicle (CEV) Hub CEV Hub Savings Calculator

