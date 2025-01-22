A Pre-IBS/KBIS Golf Tournament - February 21, 2025 @ TPC Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us at TPC Las Vegas for the 1st Annual Builder/Remodeler Scramble

Join Us at the 1st Annual Builder/Remodeler Golf Scramble

- Kevin Harris, Co-chair of the NAHB Leading Suppliers CouncilLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)Leading Suppliers Council (LSC) is proud to announce the 1st Annual Builder/Remodeler GolfScramble. This is a pre-IBS/KBIS networking event for builders and remodelers being held at TPCLas Vegas, on Feb. 21, 2025.This networking event is in support of the Home Builders Institute's (HBI) ongoing efforts to address one of the construction industry's most pressing challenges - the skilled labor shortage. HBI has several programs dedicated to skilled labor training and support. You can learn more about their programs here (HBI) .When asked about the contributions the HBI makes to increasing construction industry employment, Kevin Harris, Director, Sales & Marketing for AGS Stainless and Co-chair of the NAHB Leading Suppliers Council said;“The HBI prepares trainees for careers in the construction industry through pre-apprenticeship training and industry-recognized certification. They target underserved individuals and those communities which have been historically underrepresented in the construction field”. He went on to explain;“HBI's program successfully integrates academic skills, career technical training, and work-based learning. Their curriculum has been approved by both the Department of Labor and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, making HBI's pre-apprenticeship program quite unique. Their work is having a positive impact on introducing a larger community to a career in the trades!To register for the tournament, or to donate to the HBI go to:

Kevin Harris, Associate AIA

AGS Stainless

+1 206-842-9492

