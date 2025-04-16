Zelensky: Over 40% Of Weapons Used On Battlefield Produced In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During a ceremony recognizing Ukrainian defense industry workers, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that over 40% of the weapons used on the battlefield are domestically produced.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this on social media , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, I honored workers in our defense-industrial sector with awards. More than 40% of all the weapons used on the front lines to defend Ukraine are made in Ukraine. And the trend is clear: Ukraine will keep ramping up production to ensure its own security – both independently and in cooperation with partners. I'm grateful to everyone working in our defense industry for your dedication,” Zelensky noted.

He stressed that Ukraine will always need its own powerful weapons.

“Ukraine will always need its own technological edge to make it clear to Russia that we will respond to every attack,” said the president.

The participants observed a minute of silence in memory of all the heroes who died for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 13, Ukraine marks the Day of the Defense and Industrial Complex Employee.