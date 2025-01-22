ONE BRAND BRINGS CHANGE WITH THE NBA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ONE BRAND Partners with Change to Empower Customers to Support Over 1 Million Charities, Joining Forces with the for a Shared Vision of Global Impact

- Reginald Trent BRAGGSLOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At a pivotal point in humanity's timeline, ONE BRAND , the luxury impact company founded by BRAGGS GROUP's Reginald Trent Braggs and Ebru Cartilli, is taking a forward stride in connectedness by integrating expansive philanthropic options into every purchase for all users. ONE has partnered with Change , a platform enabling online businesses to offer customers the option to donate to causes during checkout. This partnership aligns ONE BRAND with the NBA , which also teamed up with Change, reflecting a shared commitment to creating a better, more connected world.With this collaboration, ONE BRAND's community will now have access to over 1 million charities worldwide when making purchases, empowering them to support causes that resonate deeply with their values, such as animal welfare, environmental preservation, education, and initiatives that promote global well-being and systemic prosperity. This initiative exemplifies a core ONE BRAND mission:“Your Charity, Your Choice.”“We are delighted to bring Change to our special community,” said Reginald Trent Braggs, Co-Founder of ONE BRAND.“Our community cares deeply for others and the planet, and for them, the ultimate luxury is to give. This partnership singularly directs the purchasing power of our community to over 1 million unique charity options, highlighting our belief that all are one and one are all."Change: A Platform for Social ImpactChange is a platform that integrates charitable donations into the online shopping experience. By partnering with brands like the NBA and ONE BRAND, Change allows millions of consumers to turn every transaction into an opportunity to give back. Whether it's supporting grassroots organizations or globally recognized charities, Change is available for all.Through Change's API integration, ONE BRAND's online store will now include a checkout option for ONE's community of clients and members to access a vast array of causes, allowing them to direct 50% of their purchase to a charity that aligns most with their values."Change has allowed companies like ours to seamlessly offer charitable giving as part of the shopping experience," said Ebru Cartilli, Co-Founder of ONE BRAND. "The NBA partnership caught our eye because it reflects the larger impact achievable when brands unite for the common good. We're honored to join the NBA in furthering our platform to create positive change."ONE BRAND, Change, and the NBAONE BRAND's partnership with Change follows the NBA's collaboration, in which the NBA integrated the platform into its operations to support various charitable initiatives. The NBA's long-term commitment to social responsibility is amplified by this move, inspiring communities globally. The partnership sets a precedent for how major brands can use their influence for positive change.The Braggs-Cartilli Family's ONE BRAND brings a unique perspective to this partnership. As a luxury fashion brand blending high-end fashion with social responsibility, ONE BRAND's world values of community, sustainability, and global unity align perfectly with Change's mission. Together, the NBA, ONE BRAND, and Change are leading the charge in creating a more inclusive future.“We've always been fans of the NBA,” said Braggs.“Seeing Change partner with one of our favorite platforms made this decision clear. We're happy to join the NBA as a Change partner, using our brand to impact initiatives that support lives and strengthen communities worldwide.”Effortless Community ExperienceFor ONE BRAND's community, the integration of Change into their shopping experience will be seamless. During checkout, shoppers will select a charity, donating 50% of their purchase to the cause that matters most to them. This creates a personalized shopping experience aligned with community values while supporting global causes.“We're so happy to bring Change along,” added Cartilli.“It illustrates what we all can do together for the planet and our communities when we collaborate. This partnership allows our customers to make a meaningful impact with every purchase, reinforcing our belief that we are all connected as one.”Creating a Global LegacyAt the heart of this collaboration is a shared mission: to create a lasting, positive impact on the world. ONE BRAND, Change, and the NBA understand that true change comes from collective action-when individuals, brands, and communities unite to support causes that matter. This partnership reflects ONE BRAND's commitment to manifesting a planet that empowers everyone to make a difference.“Our goal is to change the planet into an inclusive community that supports us all,” said Braggs.“Not just one, but all as one.”This alignment between ONE BRAND, Change, and the NBA represents the future of socially responsible business, where profitability and philanthropy work together to create a better world for generations to come.What's Next for ONE BRAND and ChangeAs ONE BRAND grows its influence in the luxury fashion market, this partnership with Change will further cement its role as a new impact leader in ethical, sustainable fashion. Offering clients and members the opportunity to give back with every purchase, the passionate ONE BRAND community provides existential evidence that high impact and high fashion coexist.In the coming months, ONE will roll out the Change integration across its platform, with plans to launch additional initiatives that empower clients to engage in meaningful philanthropy. With over 1 million charities to choose from, the possibilities are endless, and the impact immeasurable.About ONE BRANDONE BRAND, founded by Reginald Trent Braggs and Ebru Cartilli, is an impact company blending high-end luxury fashion with high-impact social responsibility. ONE is a mission-driven company donating 50% of every transaction to a charity of the client's choice, empowering individuals with real-time impact, effect and change.About ChangeChange at GetChange is a platform that enables businesses to offer charitable giving at checkout. By partnering with brands like the NBA and ONE BRAND, Change empowers consumers to make an impact by donating to over 1.3 million charities worldwide.About the NBAThe National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with a mission to inspire and connect people through the power of basketball. The NBA supports social justice, education, and sustainability initiatives worldwide.For more information, please visit:ONE BRAND: [onebrandclothing]Change: [getchange]NBA: [nba]

