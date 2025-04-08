Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EFTA And Ukraine Sign Updated Free Trade Agreement

2025-04-08 02:23:55
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The European Free Trade Association (EFTA), of which Switzerland is a member, and Ukraine signed an updated free trade agreement in Kyiv on Tuesday. This should help facilitate exports to the war-torn country. This content was published on April 8, 2025 - 16:06
The Swiss government's delegate for Ukraine, Jacques Gerber, represented Bern at the signing.

“Modernising the free trade agreement (FTA) with Ukraine has been a priority for Switzerland,” Gerber told the Keystone-ATS news agency; The Swiss official travelled to Ukraine with a delegation from the private sector. Gerber described it as“a further step to support Ukraine as much as possible in the current geopolitical context”.

He signed the document alongside Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and representatives from the other EFTA member states, which include Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

