EFTA And Ukraine Sign Updated Free Trade Agreement
The Swiss government's delegate for Ukraine, Jacques Gerber, represented Bern at the signing.
“Modernising the free trade agreement (FTA) with Ukraine has been a priority for Switzerland,” Gerber told the Keystone-ATS news agency; The Swiss official travelled to Ukraine with a delegation from the private sector. Gerber described it as“a further step to support Ukraine as much as possible in the current geopolitical context”.
He signed the document alongside Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and representatives from the other EFTA member states, which include Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.More More Switzerland expands free trade network despite doubts
This content was published on Jan 23, 2025 Switzerland is taking its tally of free trade agreements up to 37 with new economic deals being signed with Thailand and Kosovo.Read more: Switzerland expands free trade network despite doubt
