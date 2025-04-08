403
S-Korean leader overthrown due to martial law debacle
(MENAFN) The Constitutional Court of South Korea has officially removed former President Yoon Suk Yeol from office following his controversial decision to impose martial law late last year. The court upheld parliament’s impeachment, leading to significant political turmoil in the country.
Yoon had declared emergency martial law on December 3, citing an alleged opposition plot for "rebellion" and accusing his critics of supporting North Korea. However, the move quickly backfired, being overruled by parliament and the military. The president was impeached in mid-December and arrested in January.
The court rejected Yoon’s defense, ruling his actions as unlawful and unconstitutional. Acting chief justice Moon Hyung-bae stated that Yoon had overstepped his authority, mobilizing military and police forces to undermine constitutional institutions and infringe upon citizens' rights. The verdict emphasized the significant harm caused by Yoon’s actions and concluded that removing him from office was necessary to restore constitutional order.
Yoon accepted the decision, acknowledging the honor of serving as president and expressing gratitude to his supporters. His removal sparked violent protests, with his followers storming the Seoul court. He was subsequently indicted for leading an insurrection, a charge not protected by presidential immunity. If convicted, Yoon faces the possibility of life imprisonment or the death penalty.
South Korean law mandates that a new president be elected within 60 days, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo serving as interim president until a successor is chosen.
