UN expands its investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by ICC Chief Prosecutor
(MENAFN) The UN has expanded its investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, now including claims of reprisals against staff members, according to Reuters. Khan has denied all accusations, including reports that he demoted at least four staff members who raised concerns or reported the alleged incident of harassment involving a female subordinate. The investigation is being led by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS).
Khan’s legal team has strongly rejected the allegations, asserting that he has not engaged in any sexual misconduct or retaliatory actions. The ICC has confirmed an external investigation into the claims. Despite this, Khan, who has held the position since 2021, continues to manage ongoing investigations, including those related to the Israel-Gaza conflict.
Earlier this year, Khan was sanctioned by the US after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli officials over alleged war crimes in Gaza. The US froze his assets and banned him from entering the country. Khan has dismissed the allegations against him as part of a misinformation campaign targeting his office, which he claims has faced multiple attacks and threats.
