Swiss Experts Demand Urgent Action Against Quagga Mussel Invasion
-
Deutsch
de
Experten rufen zu raschem Handeln gegen Quaggamuschel-Invasion auf
Original
Read more: Experten rufen zu raschem Handeln gegen Quaggamuschel-Invasion au
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Measures should be implemented as quickly and comprehensively as possible, the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag) said on Tuesday.
The measures must also be coordinated within Switzerland and with neighbouring countries, Eawag said in a statement.More More Can the spread of invasive quagga mussels be stopped in Switzerland?
This content was published on Feb 19, 2025 International research efforts are underway to tackle the spread of invasive mussels, which are filling deep lakes in Switzerland, changing ecosystems and damaging water supply infrastructure.Read more: Can the spread of invasive quagga mussels be stopped in Switzerland
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment