Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Experts Demand Urgent Action Against Quagga Mussel Invasion

2025-04-08 02:23:58
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss experts say swift action is required to combat the spread of invasive quagga mussels in the Alpine nation. This content was published on April 8, 2025 - 10:59 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  Deutsch de Experten rufen zu raschem Handeln gegen Quaggamuschel-Invasion auf Original Read more: Experten rufen zu raschem Handeln gegen Quaggamuschel-Invasion au

Measures should be implemented as quickly and comprehensively as possible, the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (Eawag) said on Tuesday.

The measures must also be coordinated within Switzerland and with neighbouring countries, Eawag said in a statement.

