ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the“Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 15 – 21 January 2025:
| Date
| Number of B shares
| Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
| Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
| [Accumulated, last announcement]
| 448,200
|
| 1,162,842,642
| 15 January 2025
| 2,500
| 2,481.23
| 6,203,075
| 16 January 2025
| 2,500
| 2,485.29
| 6,213,225
| 17 January 2025
| 2,500
| 2,537.92
| 6,344,800
| 20 January 2025
| 2,000
| 2,565.13
| 5,130,260
| 21 January 2025
| 2,430
| 2,571.69
| 6,249,207
| Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
| 460,130
|
| 1,192,983,209
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 514,013 B shares corresponding to 2.38 percent of the Company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 15 – 21 January 2025 is enclosed.
This concludes the share buy-back programme.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
