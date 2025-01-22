Netanyahu Denies Palestinian Authority's Control Over Rafah Crossing

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Jan 22 (IANS) Israeli Prime denied on Wednesday reports claiming that Israel has allowed the Palestinian Authority (PA) to manage the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

The Rafah crossing serves as a critical gateway for humanitarian aid and allows Gazans to abroad for essential medical treatment.

Earlier reports from Israeli and Palestinian media indicated that officials from the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the European Union discussed preparations for the PA to take control of the Palestinian side of the crossing, following the ceasefire agreement that went into effect on Sunday after 15 months of Israeli onslaught that devastated the enclave.

"The report is incorrect," Netanyahu's office said in a statement, accusing the PA of attempting "to create a false picture to the effect that it controls the crossing."

The statement notes that the Israeli military forces are currently deployed at the crossing point and "nobody passes through it without supervision and approval from the military and Shin Bet security agency."

The technical management at the crossing is handled by "Gazans unaffiliated with Hamas," who, according to Netanyahu's office, "have been managing civilian services in the enclave, such as electricity, water and sewage, since the start of the war." The European Union Border Assistance Mission is designed to support Palestinian efforts at monitoring and securing the crossing.

However, the office acknowledged that although the PA is not directly involved in managing the crossing, it is responsible for stamping passports. This action is essential, as international agreements stipulate that Palestinians can leave the Gaza Strip only with the PA's stamp.

"This arrangement is valid for the first phase of the agreement and will be reviewed later," the office said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Gaza has been under a blockade imposed by Israel since 2007. At the onset of the war in October 2023, Israel cut all water, food, electricity, and fuel supplies to Gaza, while allowing some aid to enter via trucks.