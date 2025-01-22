Business Email Compromise Market To Reach USD 7.24 Billion By 2032 Driven By Rising Cyberattacks And Security Demand | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Business Email Compromise is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing cyberattacks and a growing demand for advanced security solutions. Pune, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Email Compromise Market Size Analysis: “ The Business Email Compromise Market was valued at USD 1.35 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.24 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.53% from 2024 to 2032. ” Surge in Cyberattacks and the Growing Demand for Advanced BEC Prevention Solutions The Business Email Compromise market is growing quickly because of the rising prevalence and complexity of cyberattacks. Acronis' H1 2024 Cyberthreats Report disclosed an astonishing 293% increase in email attacks, highlighting the growth of phishing and social engineering strategies. From 2013 to 2023, more than 305,000 BEC incidents were documented worldwide, resulting in losses of USD 55.5 billion. As remote work and digital communication tools increasingly expose companies to BEC threats, businesses are significantly investing in advanced security measures to safeguard sensitive data and avert financial losses. The need for BEC prevention services is especially high in industries such as finance, healthcare, and e-commerce, where the impact of fraud is the most significant. By incorporating AI and machine learning technologies, businesses can enhance their ability to identify and react to these changing threats, setting the stage for ongoing growth and innovation in the market.

Get a Sample Report of Business Email Compromise Market @ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are: Key Players

Acronis International GmbH (Acronis Cyber Protect, Acronis True Image)

Broadcom (Symantec Endpoint Protection, Web Security Service)

Cellopoint International Corp. (CelloPoint Mail Filtering, CelloPoint Data Protection)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check Point Anti-Bot, Check Point Threat Prevention)

Fortra, LLC (GoAnywhere, Data Security Solutions)

GreatHorn, Inc. (GreatHorn Email Security, GreatHorn Phishing Detection)

Mimecast.com (Mimecast Email Security, Mimecast Archiving)

Proofpoint (Proofpoint Email Protection, Proofpoint Threat Response)

Tessian Limited (Tessian for Gmail, Tessian for Microsoft 365)

Trend Micro Incorporated (Trend Micro Apex One, Trend Micro Cloud App Security)

Agari Inc. (Agari Phishing Defense, Agari Email Security)

Armorblox Incorporation (Armorblox Email Security, Armorblox Threat Intelligence)

Abnormal Security Inc. (Abnormal Email Security, Abnormal Behavioral AI)

Barracuda Networks Incorporation (Barracuda Email Security, Barracuda Web Security)

Clearswift GmbH (ClearSwift Secure Email Gateway, ClearSwift Secure Web Gateway)

Cisco Inc. (Cisco Umbrella, Cisco Email Security)

Check Point Inc. (Check Point SandBlast, Check Point Endpoint Protection)

Fortinet Corporation (FortiMail, FortiGate)

GreatHorn Incorporation (GreatHorn Advanced Threat Protection, GreatHorn Digital Risk Protection)

Heimdal Security Solutions Company Ltd. (Heimdal Security Threat Prevention, Heimdal Endpoint Protection)

IRONSCALES (IRONSCALES Email Security, IRONSCALES Phishing Simulation)

Mimecast Limited (Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection, Mimecast Secure Email Gateway)

Proofpoint Inc. (Proofpoint Essentials, Proofpoint Advanced Threat Protection) PhishLabs Corp. (PhishLabs Security Awareness Training, PhishLabs Phishing Protection) Business Email Compromise Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.53% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . The Shift to Remote and Hybrid Work Models Heightens Email Security Risks

. Technological Advancements Empower Better Detection and Prevention of BEC Attacks

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Business Email Compromise Market, Make an Enquiry Now@

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominate the BEC Market, While SMEs Drive Rapid Growth

In 2023, Large Enterprises led the Business Email Compromise market, holding the largest revenue share of around 66%. This leadership is attributed to their ample resources, which enable them to invest in advanced security systems and dedicated cybersecurity teams. Due to their valuable data and high-profile status, large enterprises are prime targets for cybercriminals, leading them to adopt robust, multi-layered defenses against BEC attacks.

The SMEs segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 22.14% from 2024 to 2032. As BEC attacks become more widespread and sophisticated, SMEs are recognizing the critical need for email security. Despite having fewer resources, SMEs are increasingly turning to cost-effective, scalable security solutions, boosting market growth. Increased awareness of BEC risks and the need to protect operations and customer trust are driving rapid security adoption in this segment

By Vertical, BFSI Leads the BEC Market and Healthcare Sector Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2023, the BFSI segment dominated the Business Email Compromise market, accounting for approximately 23% of the total revenue. This leadership stems from the sector's high vulnerability to cyber threats, as financial institutions manage vast amounts of sensitive data and transactions. These characteristics make BFSI a prime target for BEC attacks, driving substantial investments in advanced email security systems to protect against fraud and unauthorized access.

The Healthcare segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 24.03% from 2024 to 2032. The increasing reliance on digital communication for healthcare services and the sensitive nature of patient data are fueling this surge. As healthcare organizations face growing demands for data security and regulatory compliance, the need for specialized email security solutions is set to rise, propelling the sector's rapid expansion

Business Email Compromise Market Segmentation:

By Offering



Solution Service

By Deployment



Cloud On-premises

By Organization Size



SMEs Large Enterprises

By Vertical



BFSI

Government

IT and Telecommunications

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Healthcare Others





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Business Email Compromise Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

North America Leads the BEC Market, While Asia Pacific Sees Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Business Email Compromise (BEC) market, with approximately 42% of the total revenue. This dominance is due to the region's advanced infrastructure, technological advancements, and the presence of major financial institutions and corporations. As a primary target for cyberattacks, businesses in North America are increasingly adopting sophisticated email security solutions to protect sensitive data and mitigate financial losses from BEC schemes. Additionally, heightened awareness of cybersecurity risks and strong regulatory frameworks further strengthen the region's market position.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.39% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the region's rapid digital transformation and the growing adoption of cloud-based services. As businesses in Asia Pacific transition to digital platforms, the demand for effective email security solutions to protect against BEC threats is intensifying. Along with increased awareness of cyber risks and enhanced cybersecurity frameworks, these factors are positioning the region for robust market expansion in the coming years.

Key Developments in Business Email Compromise Market



In 2024, Cellopoint teamed up with Abusix to integrate Mail Intelligence, boosting email security by minimizing spam, malware, and false alarms, while improving productivity. In 2024, Mimecast enhanced its email security solutions with AI-driven updates, focusing on detecting payloadless threats and reducing insider data breach risks.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Business Email Compromise Market Segmentation, By Offering

8. Business Email Compromise Market Segmentation, By Deployment

9. Business Email Compromise Market Segmentation, By Vertical

10. Business Email Compromise Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Business Email Compromise Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)