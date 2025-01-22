Scholz Names Maintaining Strong AFU Among Ukraine's Security Guarantees

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's allies will discuss security guarantees for the country, including maintaining strong equipped in part by Kyiv's partners.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated this in an interview with Rheinische Post , according to Ukrinform.

"It would be good if the war in Ukraine ended. But even after that, we would still have to ensure a secure future for Ukraine. This will involve security guarantees as well as how Ukraine can maintain strong Armed Forces that we are equipping together. We will discuss this with our allies in the near future," Scholz said, adding that there is no need for speculation on this topic, particularly since peace is not yet a realistic prospect.

He reiterated that no decisions should be made over the heads of Ukrainians.

When asked to comment on the current dispute within the German government over finding sources for an additional EUR 3 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Scholz confirmed his stance: this can only be achieved by exceeding the national debt limit. "Anything else would be unserious," he said.

Scholz mentioned that in November, he proposed separate funding for Ukraine, including EUR 8.5 billion to support Ukrainians in Germany and EUR 4 billion for weapons deliveries.

"And I proposed adding another EUR 3 billion for additional weapons procurement. This led to the so-called decision to exceed the limit by EUR 15.5 billion. This is important so that there is no need to make savings at the expense of cities and municipalities or cut pensions. The government collapsed precisely on this issue," Scholz explained.

He described it as "gross negligence" to further increase the existing "gaps" in the 2025 budget, which the next federal government must adopt, without indicating where the additional funds would come from or who would bear the cost of savings.

Scholz criticized his political competitors for avoiding this issue while making "dubious tax promises" with enthusiasm.

As reported, Germany has been actively discussing for weeks the claim that Scholz is allegedly blocking EUR 3 billion in additional military support for Ukraine, while his ministers - Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius - are urging him to increase the proposed EUR 4 billion allocated in the draft 2025 budget.