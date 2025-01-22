Sex, Drugs, And Total Disinhibition: What Is 'Chemsex', And What Are Its Risks?

Author: Benjamín Gaya-Sancho

(MENAFN- The Conversation) What happened yesterday is a blur. The plate of drugs is still on the coffee table, but there's not even a hint of a hangover. Inhibitions disappeared completely last night, and sexual pleasure seemed limitless.

For many, this is the promise of chemsex, but behind the allure of freedom and fun there hides a reality of risks, vulnerability, and addiction.

Chemsex refers to the use of particular psychoactive substances to enhance or prolong sexual experiences. It is mainly practised by men who have sex with men .

The most commonly used substances are methamphetamines, mephedrone, ketamine or gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB, commonly known as“G”) . The aim is to enhance pleasure during sex and to prolong its duration, often by injecting drugs – this particularly risky practice is known as“slamsex”.

Physical and psychological dangers

Chemsex can have the following negative consequences:



Physical health impacts : chemsex is linked to increases in risky sexual behaviour, which can increase transmission rates of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Participants often have sex with multiple partners at the same time, sometimes for prolonged periods of time, which increases the likelihood of transmission.

Mental health impacts : often, people who engage in chemsex experience stigmatisation, stress or even guilt or feelings of loneliness. The reasons that lead someone to practise chemsex in the first place should also be assessed. Substance abuse and dependency : the use of psychoactive drugs can lead to acute intoxication and long-term dependence problems, with repercussions for both physical and mental health. Users may experience physical and mental fatigue, suicidal ideation, psychosis, aggressive behaviour or overdose due to loss of control over the substances.

Read more: Drug-related deaths have risen by record numbers in England and Wales – latest data

Barriers to getting help

People who engage in chemsex often feel a lack of support and understanding, and they experience several barriers to accessing health care :



Stigma and discrimination , whether based on drug use, sexual orientation or practices. Prejudice and a lack of cultural awareness among health professionals can cause or exacerbate this.

Legal and social barriers . Chemsex involves consuming illegal substances, bringing with it a social stigma.

Lack of knowledge among both consumers and healthcare professionals. The former are often largely unaware of the risks involved in the substances and practices involved in chemsex, while the latter may not understand the potential severity of overdosing on methamphetamine or GHB. Accessibility, funding, and lack of multidisciplinary services . Each professional is in charge of their own field, and there are few structures this combine this knowledge. Where they do exist, there is insufficient funding to make them useful.

What can we do about it?

Everyone can help, and there is a lot we can do. However, we have to bear several things in mind:



Medical attention needs to be coordinated . There is a lack of integrated public health interventions tailored to the specific needs of people who engage in chemsex. Reliable, competent and ethical care must be provided.

Harm reduction strategies are essential and should focus on the individual's self-efficacy. These can be online , multidisciplinary , or done in group therapy . However, these tools are currently underdeveloped.

Educate and raise awareness about sexual safety and drug use, and engage in education activities about the risks of chemsex and its health implications.

Community support needs to be encouraged, with people sharing information and providing support based on their experiences.

Health policies need to address drug use as a health problem and not as a crime. We need to minimise stigma and show empathy in order to support users. This needs to apply to all health professionals. Research should be carried out to better understand these dynamics so that health interventions can be effective. The goals of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development include preventing and treating substance use and ending the STI epidemic by 2030, particularly among vulnerable groups such as men who have sex with men, migrants and LGBTQ+ people.

Ultimately, chemsex presents a complex challenge that transcends the individual – it is a question of public health, human rights and social justice. Addressing the risks of this practice requires not just healthcare and legal measures, but also a change in the way we understand and support affected communities. Education, harm reduction and empathy are essential to finding effective, sustainable solutions.

This article was originally published in Spanish