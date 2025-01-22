Ukraine, Israel Presidents Meet In Davos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Presidents of Ukraine and Israel Volodymyr Zelensky and Yitzhak Herzog have discussed shred challenges and cooperation in the security sector.

Zelensky announced this on social , Ukrinform reports.

“We met with President of Israel Isaac Herzog to discuss important issues of Ukrainian-Israeli cooperation,” he noted.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is glad“to see people who were in captivity returning home. Among the main topics of our discussion were shared challenges, collaboration – particularly in the security sphere – and ways to achieve a just peace for Ukraine.”

As reported by Ukrinform, at a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of the State of Israel Sharren Haskel, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said that Ukraine would welcome a decision by Israel to transfer Russian-made weapons seized by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Lebanon or elsewhere from Israel's enemies.

