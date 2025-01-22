Orban announces ‘second phase’ of his campaign to reform EU

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban announced a "second phase" of his campaign to reform the European Union, criticizing the current leadership in Brussels as being under the influence of a "left-wing, transatlantic oligarchy." Speaking in Budapest just before US President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Orban argued that the EU needs sensible leadership to navigate the shift towards a new global order.



Orban emphasized that while the US is now led by patriots, Brussels remains controlled by bureaucrats driven by "pseudo-capitalism" and ideological goals that harm competitiveness. He pointed to issues like migration, the challenges facing EU farmers, and threats to national security, accusing Brussels of neglecting these problems. Orban also claimed that Brussels has ignored the changing global economic balance, with power shifting to Asia.



In his address, Orban launched the "second phase" of his effort to change the EU’s leadership, urging like-minded individuals to support the cause. His party, Fidesz, is part of the Patriots for Europe coalition, which became the third-largest group in the European Parliament after the 2024 elections. Orban has previously criticized EU policies and accused figures like George Soros of interfering with European politics.

