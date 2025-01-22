Trump promises to publish JFK, RFK, MLK murder records

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has promised to release more classified documents related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Speaking at a victory rally in Washington, DC, on Sunday, Trump vowed to declassify the records and reverse the overclassification of government documents, calling it the "first step toward restoring transparency and accountability." He added, “It’s all going to be released, Uncle Sam.”



The deaths of these prominent figures in the 1960s have long been the subject of speculation, particularly regarding potential involvement by rogue elements within the US government. Trump also nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of Robert F. Kennedy, to be his health secretary, and RFK Jr. has long advocated for the full release of government documents related to the killings in his family.



The National Archives houses millions of records related to the Kennedy assassinations. While the federal government mandated the release of nearly all records by October 2017, thousands of documents remain undisclosed, with Presidents Trump and Biden withholding some for national security reasons. Although Trump has previously authorized the release of some documents, he has yet to specify which ones will be made public in his latest promise.



Trump’s announcement comes as his inauguration coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. During the rally, he also indicated he would sign multiple executive orders on a variety of policy issues immediately upon taking office.

