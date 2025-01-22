US President Donald Trump signs series of executive orders

(MENAFN) US President Donald signed a series of executive orders, fulfilling many of the promises he made during his election campaign, covering areas such as immigration, the economy, equality, and pardons. However, his decisions have sparked debates over their constitutionality, legality, and logic, particularly the order that denies U.S. citizenship to children born in the United States to undocumented immigrant parents. Activists and human rights organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, have filed lawsuits against this executive order, calling it unconstitutional, referencing a Supreme Court ruling made over 125 years ago affirming birthright citizenship. Additionally, Trump reversed 78 of Biden's executive orders, including 12 that supported racial equality, rights for LGBTQ+ individuals, and sanctions on settlers in the occupied West Bank.



Trump’s executive decisions also included withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization, criticizing its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and declaring a national emergency at the southern border to control the flow of migrants. He also signed an order to address energy sector issues by reducing costs and increasing production to combat inflation. In further controversial moves, Trump lifted sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank and signed an executive order directing the Secretary of Homeland Security to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Trump also pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement for a second time, disregarding global efforts to tackle climate change.



Trump granted pardons to 1,500 people involved in the 2021 Capitol insurrection, reversed Biden’s decision to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, and signed an order to keep the TikTok app operational in the U.S. until a buyer was found. Additionally, he rescinded orders that promoted LGBTQ+ rights and retracted policies aimed at helping marginalized communities such as Black Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, and Pacific Islanders. In his inaugural address, Trump stated that he would end government policies that aim to socially engineer race and sexuality in public and private life. Furthermore, Trump directed all executive departments to provide emergency relief to Americans facing rising prices and increased prosperity, while focusing on reducing climate-related costs and expanding housing availability.

