We are delighted to unveil TAG Heuer's groundbreaking novelties at the sixth edition of the LVMH Watch Week 2025. This year starts strong with the revival of our historic partnership with Formula 1, as TAG Heuer proudly becomes the Official Timekeeper on the sport's 75th Anniversary. As part of this milestone, TAG Heuer is excited to introduce the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph collection which roars into action with bold motorsport-inspired designs, including a special collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing.

The excitement continues with the TAG Heuer Carrera lineup, introducing the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye, a tribute to the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally, and the stunning purple TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph and Chronograph Tourbillon models with their captivating gradient dials. Adding a luxurious touch, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph in precious materials showcases diamond-studded elegance, while the TAG Heuer Carrera Date welcomes pastel hues for a softer, refined aesthetic. Each release emphasizes TAG Heuer's commitment to pushing the boundaries of horological innovation and design excellence.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph

TAG Heuer kicks off the year with four dynamic Formula 1 timepieces, each celebrating the high-octane world of motorsport. Featuring titanium cases and bezels for lightweight durability, with precision-engineered tachymeters printed on an aluminium insert, and sculpted pushers, these watches exude technical prowess. The dials evoke movement and energy with bold 'running track' indexes and kinetic-inspired layouts. Vibrant color schemes – striking red, electric blue, and fresh lime green – draw inspiration from the energy of night racing. The aerodynamic case design, subtly echoing the different geometries found on F1 vehicles, makes these timepieces the ultimate tribute to speed and precision.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing

This special edition honors TAG Heuer's long-standing partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing. Made from lightweight grade-2 titanium, it features a tachymeter bezel with forged carbon inserts and the striking Oracle Red Bull Racing blue opalin dial adorned with a checkered flag pattern. Red and yellow lacquered accents, along with a bi-colored blue-and-red strap mirroring the team's livery, reinforce its racing spirit. The engraved caseback includes the Oracle Red Bull Racing and TAG Heuer logos, making this piece a collector's dream for motorsport enthusiasts.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye

A tribute to the historic 1965 Monte Carlo Rally, these limited edition timepieces come in stainless steel (911 pieces) and 18K 3N yellow gold (11 pieces). Its design draws from the iconic Porsche 911, with a black dial inspired by vintage Heuer dashboard timers and beige details reflecting the 911's interior. Powered by the TH20-08 Chronosprint movement, the watch replicates the 911's acceleration, with a central second hand that accelerates for the first 15 seconds before slowing down. A Porsche steering wheel-shaped rotor, visible through the sapphire caseback, completes the automotive homage. Presented in ruby-red lacquer packaging, it's accompanied by a miniature model of the original Porsche 911 '147.'

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph & Chronograph Tourbillon – Purple Editions

TAG Heuer enhances its TAG Heuer Carrera collection with purple-themed Chronograph and Tourbillon models. The smoky black-to-purple gradient dial, paired with a domed Glassbox crystal, creates a dramatic play of light and depth. The Chronograph model, powered by the Calibre Heuer 02 (TH20-00) movement, offers an 80-hour power reserve and showcases refined craftsmanship. For collectors, the limited-edition Tourbillon version (200 pieces) takes center stage with its Heuer 02 (TH20-09) tourbillon movement, offering unparalleled precision and elegance. Both models are complemented by black leather straps with vibrant purple linings.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph – Diamond-Set Versions

For those seeking luxury and sophistication, TAG Heuer introduces diamond-studded TAG Heuer Carrera Chronographs in blue and powdery pink versions. The flange is adorned with 72 diamonds, while 11 chaton diamond indexes add brilliance to the bi-compax dial. Powered by the in-house Heuer 02 (TH20-00) movement, these 39mm watches deliver an impressive 80-hour power reserve. With interchangeable leather straps, these models blend elegance and versatility, redefining luxury chronographs.

TAG Heuer Carrera Date

The TAG Heuer Carrera Date collection embraces soft pastel tones with new 36mm models in powdery pink and lilac. The sunray-brushed and snail-brushed dials are accented with 11 diamond indexes, totaling 0.2 carats, for an understated sparkle. A gradient racing-inspired track surrounds the dial, connecting the design to TAG Heuer's motorsport heritage. Slim proportions ensure comfort and wearability, while the Caliber 7 automatic movement provides a 56-hour power reserve. These elegant timepieces capture a playful yet refined aesthetic, ideal for daily wear.