Bitget Lists Yuliverse (YULI) In The Innovation Zone

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Yuliverse (YULI) in the Innovation Zone. Trading for YULI/USDT will commence on January 23, 2025, offering users access to this unique digital asset through Bitget's platform. Deposits and withdrawals are now available, ensuring seamless interaction for users interested in this innovative token.

Yuliverse represents a groundbreaking entry into the blockchain space, combining elements of gamification and social engagement to create a vibrant, decentralized experience. Built to redefine online interactions, Yuliverse integrates play-to-earn mechanisms with blockchain technology, allowing users to earn YULI tokens as they navigate through its virtual world. With its immersive features and a focus on user-driven economies, Yuliverse is designed to cater to a global audience seeking new avenues of engagement in the digital space.

To celebrate this listing, Bitget has launched an exclusive campaign to encourage user participation and engagement. Participants can look forward to interactive opportunities that enhance their trading experience while offering rewards tied to YULI transactions and other platform activities. This initiative underscores Bitget's commitment to introducing pioneering blockchain projects to its growing global community.

The inclusion of Yuliverse in the Innovation Zone aligns with Bitget's strategy of curating a portfolio that meets the evolving demands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. With over 800 trading pairs already available, Bitget continues to enhance its offerings, connecting users to diverse ecosystems, including Ethereum, Solana, and Base.

Bitget's position as a top-tier platform is further strengthened by its dedication to integrating cutting-edge projects like Yuliverse, which showcase the potential of blockchain to revolutionize industries beyond traditional finance. By facilitating access to assets that push the boundaries of technology and creativity, Bitget empowers its users to explore the limitless opportunities within the cryptocurrency landscape.

For more details on Yuliverse (YULI), visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at