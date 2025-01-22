Carrefour Belgium Partners With Vyos Networks To Transform Cloud-Native Retail Networking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

POWAY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VyOS Networks, a leader in open-source networking solutions, is proud to announce its role in transforming the IT infrastructure of Carrefour Belgium , a leading retail chain operating 800 stores and serving over 700,000 customers daily. By adopting VyOS, Carrefour Belgium has achieved a more flexible, scalable, and secure infrastructure to meet the demands of modern retail.

Empowering a Cloud-Native Future

Carrefour Belgium, led by its commitment to innovation, sought to overcome the constraints posed by platforms such as GCP and AWS. By integrating VyOS into its cloud-native strategy, the company achieved seamless scalability and centralized management across its nationwide network.

"As we continue to embrace cloud-native solutions, we realized that many companies, like ours, face the limitations inherent in platforms such as GCP and AWS. VyOS provides a powerful solution that can benefit any organization working entirely in the cloud, helping to overcome these challenges and enabling seamless scalability and flexibility," said Pieter Salaets , Network, Security & Telecom Operations Lead at Carrefour Belgium.

Key Outcomes



Seamless Scalability : VyOS enables Carrefour Belgium to adapt to growing operational demands while ensuring robust network performance.

Enhanced Flexibility : The platform integrates effortlessly with cloud and on-premises environments, empowering rapid innovation. Cost Optimization : VyOS reduces operational expenses by replacing expensive legacy hardware with a unified, software-defined networking solution.

A Partnership to Redefine Retail Networking

"Carrefour Belgium's adoption of VyOS demonstrates the potential for Open Source solutions to solve critical cloud-native challenges while delivering unmatched scalability and cost efficiency," said Santiago Blanquet, Chief Revenue Officer at VyOS Networks. "We're honored to partner with Carrefour Belgium as they lead the retail industry into a modernized, cloud-native future."

VyOS Networks remains committed to supporting enterprises worldwide with open-source solutions that empower innovation, security, and operational excellence.

About VyOS Networks: VyOS Networks is a leading provider of open-source network operating systems. VyOS is a highly scalable and reliable network operating system that is used by enterprises, service providers, and governments around the world.

About Carrefour Belgium: Carrefour Belgium is one of the leading retail chains in Belgium, operating 800 stores across the country and serving over 700,000 customers daily. As part of the Carrefour Group, the company is committed to innovation, sustainability, and delivering an exceptional shopping experience through its wide range of products and services.

