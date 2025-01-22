Several Houses In Kyiv Region Damaged By Falling Drone Debris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, one house was partially destroyed and four other houses were damaged as a result of the fall of the wreckage of downed Russian drones.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk in his Telegram .

According to him, during another night attack of enemy UAVs on Kyiv region, air defense forces were working. There are targets downed.

There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure, Kalashnyk noted.

As a result of the falling debris in one of the settlements, one house was partially destroyed and four other houses were damaged. Windows were smashed, facades were cut, and roofs were damaged.

In another settlement, a power line was damaged.

“All owners of the damaged houses will be provided with the necessary assistance. We are working on this together with the local authorities and our international partners,” said the head of KRMA.

Operational groups continue to work on fixing the consequences of the attack, Kalashnyk added.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were injured in Mykolaiv as a result of an attack by Russian attack drones late in the evening on January 21.

