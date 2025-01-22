President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Meets With President Of Ukraine In Davos

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, on January 22 in Davos at the latter's request, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed political, economic, and humanitarian relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine. They also exchanged views on cooperation in the energy sector and regional security issues.