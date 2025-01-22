Seatrade Maritime Conference To Bolster Ports, Logistics Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Seatrade Maritime Qatar and will support the significant growth of the maritime sector in Qatar and contribute to the expansion of the and logistics industry. The event will facilitate the exchange of global expertise, benefiting the national and promoting sustainable development goals.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of unveiling the sponsors for Seatrade Maritime Qatar Conference and Exhibition yesterday, In charge of Road Affairs Department at of (MoT) Najla Al Jaber highlighted the significance of the event in boosting the maritime and logistics sector.

The first edition of the Seatrade Maritime Qatar Conference and Exhibition will be held from February 4-5, 2025.

Commenting about the role of MoT leading to achieve goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 by supporting development of transportation and logistics services, Al Jaber said,“The maritime services are the main factor to develop the economic sector and one of the main features of Qatar National Vision is the economic development; therefore we will continue these developments.”

The national vision aligns with the expansion of maritime services, focusing on creating an ecosystem that supports both local and international shipping needs, including investments in cutting-edge port management, logistics services, and shipbuilding capabilities.

The event will bring leading industry experts and specialists who will share valuable insights that drive progress in the maritime sector. The topics related to the maritime industry include digitisation and sustainability, transition to clean energy, financing, she added.

This conference will bolster Qatar's position as leading maritime sector and attract major global shipping firms. Qatar is focusing on developing the maritime transportation sector because it is a main contributor in its economic development. Also, the country is investing in its strategic location to serve the region and the international transportation using the maritime sector, she said.

Al Jaber further pointed out that Qatar's maritime sector has developed significantly which is evident by the development in the infrastructure. This is noticeable especially by state-of-the-art infrastructure and comprehensive services at Qatar's main gateway to world trade, Hamad Port which delivers seamless, integrated solutions that empower clients to unlock new growth opportunities and the Free Zones area.

Recently,“we also have enhanced our Freight Master Plan and will keep developing it in the coming years,” she added.

This plan contributes to support the objectives of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030) and meets the requirements of economic diversification clusters for logistics and shipping services, which are among the most important outcomes on the strategy's priorities through developing land freight operations in a way that enhances Qatar's position as a global hub for shipping, transportation, and logistics services.