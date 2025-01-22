USU Unveils Next-Generation IT Asset Management Portfolio

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Möglingen, Germany / Boston, USA – January 22, 2025 USU, a leading full-service provider in IT Management, announces the launch of its innovative IT Asset Management (ITAM) portfolio. Designed to meet the demands of modern, and partially decentralized IT environments, the new offering provides comprehensive transparency, minimizes risks, and optimizes IT costs and usage across on-premises and cloud environments. This portfolio addresses the increasing complexity of managing hybrid IT landscapes, uncovering lifecycle details, and identifying software vulnerabilities. It helps organizations analyze application usage to eliminate waste, respond to audit requirements effectively, and gain actionable insights for better decision-making. From Technology-Oriented to Use Case-Driven



USU has reimagined its traditional Software Asset Management (SAM) approach, moving from a technology-oriented model to a use case-based framework. This shift ensures that all customers have access to the full range of available technologies while tailoring configurations to their specific needs. “The new generation of USU SAM products integrates all features into a single platform with one UI and unified user management,” explained Olaf Diehl, Director R&D & ITAM Domain Representative at USU GmbH.“It incorporates modern data integrations, is highly adaptable to customer requirements, and reduces the need for extensive reconfiguration during updates.” Core Solutions in the USU ITAM Portfolio

USU SAM for SaaS : Enables complete visibility into SaaS spending, helping customers identify savings opportunities through powerful discovery tools and right-sizing capabilities.

USU SAM for SAP Software : Simplifies SAP license management by identifying cost-saving opportunities and supporting S/4HANA migration strategies. It recognizes all SAP software and handles complex licensing metrics with ease.

USU SAM for Clients & Datacenter : Serves as a centralized hub for managing software licenses across traditional client and data center environments. With 90% automated product recognition, an integrated database, and comprehensive discovery tools, it reduces compliance risks and optimizes costs.

USU SAM for Clients & Datacenter/Oracle : Optional Add-on meeting specific needs of deep Oracle license management, covering every Oracle licensing model and metric, and all Oracle licensing rules.

USU Hardware Asset Management : Provides centralized visibility into all hardware assets, managing the whole IT asset lifecycle from request to order, delivery, installation, operation to end-of-life (EOL). Insights can be used to reduce waste and ensure compliance with regulations. USU IT Asset Portfolio Management : An open and configurable framework that delivers trusted data to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and improve IT asset diversity. The solution provides insights into end-of-life (EoL) / end-of-support (EoS) data for software and grants 24/7 access to classified vulnerability information. These solutions are complemented by deep integrations with IT service management (ITSM) systems like ServiceNow, enabling seamless data enrichment and improved visibility across ITAM and CMDB systems. Key Benefits of the USU ITAM Portfolio

Smarter Features: Advanced reporting, intuitive visualization, and enhanced automation simplify IT management.

Higher Availability and Flexibility: Cloud-based solutions ensure scalability, faster response times, and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).

Automatic catalog updates and improved SLAs enhance reliability.

AI-Driven Innovations: Features like AI-powered software recognition, automated invoice processing, and integrated chatbots accelerate IT processes and reduce manual efforts. Maximum Security: A zero-trust architecture, ISO27001-certified data centers, and granular access controls ensure robust protection. Addressing Urgent IT Challenges

Research shows that 70% of companies lack transparency into their software licenses, usage, and costs, largely due to fragmented buying processes, evolving vendor models, and inconsistent data sets. USU's ITAM portfolio bridges this visibility gap, equipping organizations with tools to streamline IT spend, and reduce complexity. Commitment to Customer Value

“We aim to empower our customers to manage their IT environments effectively, reduce costs, and only use the assets they truly need,” said Fabian Gutschera, Director Global Solution Sales at USU GmbH.“Our ITAM portfolio provides transparency, optimization, and a strong foundation for intelligent IT management. It helps our customers negotiate confidently with vendors and manage their hybrid IT estates with ease.” Flexible Deployment Options

The USU ITAM solutions are available as a SaaS offering or as Kubernetes-based containerized deployments for on-premises use, subject to specific conditions. Existing customers can seamlessly migrate to the new portfolio under their current contracts. The new USU ITAM portfolio is now available. For more information about USU GmbH, visit here USU GmbH As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps organizations optimize their IT resources in the age of cloud and AI. Globally, organizations trust USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, reduce cloud costs, and enhance service excellence. USU technologies deliver comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments – from on-premises data centers to cloud-based resources and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, providing consistent information across all communication channels and customer services. For more information: Media Contact USU GmbH

