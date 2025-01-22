Criminal IP And Onthehub Partner To Deliver Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions For Education

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI SPERA , a leading Threat Intelligence (CTI) provider, has collaborated with OnTheHub , a global provider of software in education, to deliver its integrated cybersecurity solution, Criminal IP , to students and educational institutions. This strategic initiative aims to enhance cybersecurity awareness and protection in the education sector by offering internationally compliant solutions at affordable prices.

Criminal IP will now extend its reach to educational institutions worldwide, reinforcing its growing presence in the global security market. Since its launch, Criminal IP has gained users in over 150 countries and formed strategic alliances with more than 40 global cybersecurity companies, including Cisco, Snowflake, Tenable, and VirusTotal.







(Criminal IP Lite Plan on OnTheHub)



OnTheHub is a worldwide operating platform that provides software and learning materials at discounted rates to educational organizations and their members. Through this collaboration, Criminal IP and OnTheHub seek to strengthen the cybersecurity frameworks of educational organizations on the platform, aligning with the ongoing digital transformation (DT) in education, particularly regarding Learning Management Systems (LMS). Students and researchers can access Criminal IP by redeeming coupons purchased through OnTheHub on the Criminal IP website, enabling them to utilize a globally recognized CTI platform at an affordable cost.

Criminal IP offers real-time risk analysis and vulnerability insights for global IP addresses and domains. Utilizing AI and machine learning technologies, the solution scans for security threats across various ports and devices, quickly identifying malicious IPs and domains while categorizing threat levels into five distinct tiers. Additionally, organizations can leverage Criminal IP ASM to oversee and manage IT assets, and Criminal IP FDS to detect unauthorized network access attempts during login or payment processes, all provided through a user-friendly SaaS model.

In terms of compatibility, Criminal IP offers an intuitive user interface (UI) and an integrated API, facilitating seamless integration with a variety of software and security solutions. This enables users to comprehensively evaluate security risks, including threat scores for IT assets, exposure of IoT devices, and phishing domain identification. Consequently, students and researchers associated with OnTheHub's partner institutions will gain access to high-quality threat intelligence data and a robust platform for academic activities such as threat hunting, development, and research.

AI SPERA CEO Byung-tak Kang commented,“Through this partnership, we are excited to provide more students and educational institutions with a globally recognized security solution at a reasonable price. We hope that Criminal IP will help students and researchers prevent security threats in educational environments and ensure a safe digital space for learning.”

About AI SPERA

AI SPERA , renowned for its advanced solutions, has expanded internationally, with 'Criminal IP' as its flagship offering. Operating in more than 150 countries, 'Criminal IP' is backed by enterprise-grade security solutions like 'Criminal IP ASM' and 'Criminal IP FDS'. Strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Cisco, VirusTotal, and Quad9 have significantly enhanced 'Criminal IP's capabilities. AI SPERA's 'Criminal IP' has recently entered the marketplace of major US data warehousing platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Snowflake, expanding its global reach for threat data.

