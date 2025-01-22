Date
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS
Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's Dividend investment Scheme, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.
| PDMR
| Date acquired
| No. of shares acquired
| Purchase price
per share (£)
| Total current
shareholding
| Cecilia McAnulty
| 22 January 2025
| 2,340
| 0.5550
| 164,608
These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Cecilia McAnulty
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position / status
| Director (PDMR)
| b)
| Initial notification / amendment
| Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Northern 2 VCT PLC
| b)
| LEI
| 213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares of 5p each
GB0005356430
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's Dividend Investment Scheme
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) £0.5550
Volume(s) 2,340
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A - single transaction
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 22 January 2025
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| XLON
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website:
