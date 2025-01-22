YSS Launches 2Nd Skiing Course For 50 Girl Students
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Gulmarg – The Department of Youth Services and Sports launched its second Skiing Training Course for girls from various districts of J&K in Gulmarg. The course started on Tuesday, following the successful completion of the inaugural course for 50 boys earlier this week.
This new initiative, aimed at training young girls in the adventurous Sport of skiing, marks another milestone in the Department's ambitious plans to promote winter sports across J&K.
The training, taking place amid Gulmarg's world-renowned skiing slopes, offers a unique opportunity for students from districts like Udhampur, Reasi, Kuthua, Ramban, Samba, Kupwara, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Bandipora, and Budgam, to develop their skiing skills under professional guidance.
Commissioner Secretary YSS Sarmad Hafeez, and Director General YSS, Rajinder Singh Tara, have played pivotal roles in shaping and executing these training programmes.
“Our goal is not just to introduce these young students to the sport of skiing but to imbue them with a sense of responsibility towards the environment and their surroundings,” the DG said.
This initiative is part of a larger plan by YSS to organize five specialized skiing courses this season, catering to both boys and girls from various districts.
