Presidents Elected For 15 BJP Organisational Districts In Jammu
Date
1/22/2025 12:03:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Tuesday announced the election of presidents for its 15 organisational districts in the Jammu region.
The announcement was made by Rakesh Mahajan, the returning officer for the BJP's organisational elections.
A party spokesperson said,“New presidents were elected for 15 organisational districts in the Jammu region.”
Mahajan, while announcing the names of the new district presidents, emphasised the BJP's commitment to Democratic principles.
He said these elections were conducted as part of the ongoing Sangathan Parv at the national level.
Jammu has been divided into five organisational districts. Rinku Chowdhary was elected president for Jammu Border, Naresh Singh Jasrotia for Jammu South, Rajesh Gupta for Jammu, Nand Kishore Sharma for Jammu North and Kuldeep Sharma for Akhnoor.
Gopal Krishan was elected president of the Basohli organisational district and Updesh Andotra for Kathua.
Asha Sharma will lead the BJP in Samba.
Pritam Sharma was elected to the top post for the Nowshera organisational district, Dev Raj Sharma for Rajouri and Gurdeep Singh for Poonch.
Rohit Dubey will take charge as the new organisational district president of Reasi and Arun Gupta for Udhampur.
Babu Ram was elected to head Doda organisational district.
Rajiv Pandita will serve as president for Kashmir Displaced District.
