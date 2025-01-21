Date
1/21/2025 11:59:39 PM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:39 AM EST - Shopify Inc. : Plans to announce financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, before markets open on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Shopify Inc.
shares T are trading up $1.82 at $151.34.
MENAFN21012025000212011056ID1109115729
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.