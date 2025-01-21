( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:39 AM EST - Shopify : Plans to announce results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, before markets open on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Shopify Inc. shares T are trading up $1.82 at $151.34.

