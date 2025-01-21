(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:36 AM EST - Simply Better Brands Corp. : Announced that it has launched TRUBAR TM on Gopuff, the leading instant commerce with a presence in major U.S. markets. TRUBAR TM is now available for delivery in as fast as 15 minutes on Gopuff which offers thousands of everyday products including household essentials, groceries, OTC medications, drinks, snacks and more. The company has hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores located across the U.S. "The launch of TRUBAR TM on Gopuff strengthens our presence in the growing and brings a new "Better-For-You" clean ingredient nutrition brand to the Gopuff platform," said Erica Groussman , Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TRUBAR TM . "We are excited to introduce TRUBAR TM to Gopuff customers seeking a healthy snacking choice and the unmatched convenience of a consistently fast shopping experience." Simply Better Brands Corp. shares V are trading up 1 cent at $1.08.



