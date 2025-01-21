Simply Better Brands Corp.
Date
1/21/2025 11:59:38 PM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:36 AM EST - Simply Better Brands Corp. : Announced that it has launched TRUBAR TM on Gopuff, the leading instant commerce platform with a presence in major U.S. markets. TRUBAR TM is now available for delivery in as fast as 15 minutes on Gopuff which offers thousands of everyday products including household essentials, groceries, OTC medications, drinks, snacks and more. The company has hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and omnichannel retail stores located across the U.S. "The launch of TRUBAR TM on Gopuff strengthens our presence in the growing e-commerce channel and brings a new "Better-For-You" clean ingredient nutrition brand to the Gopuff platform," said Erica Groussman , Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TRUBAR TM . "We are excited to introduce TRUBAR TM to Gopuff customers seeking a healthy snacking choice and the unmatched convenience of a consistently fast shopping experience." Simply Better Brands Corp.
shares V are trading up 1 cent at $1.08.
Full Press Release:
MENAFN21012025000212011056ID1109115726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.