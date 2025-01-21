عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NATIONAL UTILITIES DIVERSITY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES 2025 FREE WEBINAR SERIES


1/21/2025 10:45:47 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "NUDC is honored to present this year's webinars with insights from some of our industry's corporate and regulatory leaders and some of our nation's leading scholars." said Laurie Dowling, NUDC Executive Director.

NATIONAL UTILITIES DIVERSITY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES 2025 FREE WEBINAR SERIES

Post thi

All webinars take place at 10:00 am Pacific time and attendance is free. Registration is available on the NUDC website.

Thursday, January 23, 2025
 Digitally Invisible: How the Internet Is Creating the New Underclass - A Conversation with Author Dr. Nicol Turner Lee

Tuesday, February 4, 2025
 Diverse Suppliers in Emergency Procurement

Wednesday, February 19, 2025
 Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity 101 - Part 1

Tuesday, March 4, 2025
 Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity 101 - Part 2

Tuesday, March 18, 2025
 Women in the Workplace - Making Work Work

Wednesday, April 2, 2025
 Cyber Security and AI

Wednesday, April 16, 2025
 Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity - Spotlight: Why Supplier Diversity is Important

Tuesday, July 22, 2025
 Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity: Best Practices in Commission Staff Reporting

Wednesday, October 1, 2025
 Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity: Spotlight on Workforce Inclusion

Tuesday, December 2, 2025
 Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity - How Can We Proceed?

About NUDC
 The National Utilities Diversity Council educates, develops best practices and guides efforts that will promote diversity in the utilities and communications industries in the areas of governance, employment, procurement, language access/customer service, and philanthropy.

The NUDC is governed by a 20-member Board of Directors, chaired by The Honorable Robert Kenney, President, Xcel Energy - Colorado and The Honorable Davante Lewis, Commissioner of the Louisiana Public Service Commission. It is made up of corporate leaders, regulators and regulatory staff members, entrepreneurs, and non-profit professionals committed to encouraging diversity in the utilities and communications industries. Since its inception, NUDC has provided resources through webinars, toolkits, conferences and research. The majority of NUDC's programs are made available at no charge to the user.

CONTACT: [email protected] , 323-982-7223

SOURCE National Utilities Diversity Council

MENAFN21012025003732001241ID1109115480


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search