"NUDC is honored to present this year's webinars with insights from some of our industry's corporate and regulatory leaders and some of our nation's leading scholars." said Laurie Dowling, NUDC Executive Director.
NATIONAL UTILITIES DIVERSITY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES 2025 FREE WEBINAR SERIES
All webinars take place at 10:00 am Pacific time and attendance is free. Registration is available on the NUDC website.
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Digitally Invisible: How the Internet Is Creating the New Underclass - A Conversation with Author Dr. Nicol Turner Lee
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Diverse Suppliers in Emergency Procurement
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity 101 - Part 1
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity 101 - Part 2
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Women in the Workplace - Making Work Work
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Cyber Security and AI
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity - Spotlight: Why Supplier Diversity is Important
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity: Best Practices in Commission Staff Reporting
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity: Spotlight on Workforce Inclusion
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity - How Can We Proceed?
About NUDC
The National Utilities Diversity Council educates, develops best practices and guides efforts that will promote diversity in the utilities and communications industries in the areas of governance, employment, procurement, language access/customer service, and philanthropy.
The NUDC is governed by a 20-member Board of Directors, chaired by The Honorable Robert Kenney, President, Xcel Energy - Colorado and The Honorable Davante Lewis, Commissioner of the Louisiana Public Service Commission. It is made up of corporate leaders, regulators and regulatory staff members, entrepreneurs, and non-profit professionals committed to encouraging diversity in the utilities and communications industries. Since its inception, NUDC has provided resources through webinars, toolkits, conferences and research. The majority of NUDC's programs are made available at no charge to the user.
CONTACT: [email protected] , 323-982-7223
