(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "NUDC is honored to present this year's webinars with insights from some of our industry's corporate and regulatory leaders and some of our nation's leading scholars." said Laurie Dowling, NUDC Executive Director.

NATIONAL UTILITIES DIVERSITY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES 2025 FREE WEBINAR SERIES

All webinars take place at 10:00 am Pacific time and attendance is free. Registration is available on the NUDC website.

Thursday, January 23, 2025

Digitally Invisible: How the Internet Is Creating the New Underclass - A Conversation with Author Dr. Nicol Turner Lee

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Diverse Suppliers in Emergency Procurement

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity 101 - Part 1

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity 101 - Part 2

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Women in the Workplace - Making Work Work

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Cyber Security and AI

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity - Spotlight: Why Supplier Diversity is Important

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity: Best Practices in Commission Staff Reporting

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity: Spotlight on Workforce Inclusion

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Regulatory Actions on Inclusion and Opportunity - How Can We Proceed?

About NUDC

The National Utilities Diversity Council educates, develops best practices and guides efforts that will promote diversity in the utilities and communications industries in the areas of governance, employment, procurement, language access/customer service, and philanthropy.

The NUDC is governed by a 20-member Board of Directors, chaired by The Honorable Robert Kenney, President, Xcel Energy - Colorado and The Honorable Davante Lewis, Commissioner of the Louisiana Public Service Commission. It is made up of corporate leaders, regulators and regulatory staff members, entrepreneurs, and non-profit professionals committed to encouraging diversity in the utilities and communications industries. Since its inception, NUDC has provided resources through webinars, toolkits, conferences and research. The majority of NUDC's programs are made available at no charge to the user.

CONTACT: [email protected] , 323-982-7223

SOURCE National Utilities Diversity Council