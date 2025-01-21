Scriptapalooza Screenplay Competition Seeks Screenwriters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

27th Annual Scriptapalooza Screenplay Competition - Deadline Feb 3

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aspiring screenwriters have a chance to showcase their talent and win $10,000The 27th Annual Scriptapalooza Screenplay Competition, one of the most influential contests for discovering and promoting new writing talent, has announced its late deadline of February 3, 2025. This prestigious competition offers writers from around the world the opportunity to have their work read by over 90 professionals and compete for substantial prizes.Competition Highlights- Grand Prize: The winner will receive a $10,000 cash award- Industry Exposure: Top 100 scripts will be promoted and pitched to over 85 producers for a full yearMark Andrushko, President of Scriptapalooza, emphasizes the competition's core mission: "It's not about how many scripts we receive, it's about how many writers we can help".Scriptapalooza welcomes scripts from all genres and budgets. Past winners have included dramas, comedies, thrillers, and science fiction stories, showcasing the competition's commitment to diverse storytelling.For more information and to enter the competition, visitAbout Scriptapalooza:Founded in 1998, Scriptapalooza has been a launching pad for numerous successful screenwriters. The competition is known for its long-term support of writers and its extensive industry connections.

