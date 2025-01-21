Things Fall Apart! Let Us Be The Change We Want To See

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

By Bilal Ahmad Khanday

We all, in one way or another, aspire to change, but we never“be the change” we want to see and flourish.

“Things Fall Apart” is one of the famous novels by Nigerian author Chinua Achebe, which I skimmed way back in 2012. Now, after a decade, I hardly remember the primary message of the novel. However, yesterday, while scrolling through social media, I came across a post by a user who had written a beautiful and touching reflection on her perception and understanding of the events and processes of day-to-day life. The phrase“things fall apart” in her post caught my attention and inspired me to reflect on its relevance in the present-day context in this part of the world.

Well, as the phrase suggests,“things fall apart” is used when something doesn't go your way-when you want something to happen, but the opposite occurs; when you aim for something, but it eludes your grasp; when you aspire to achieve something, but it falls into someone else's lap without them even trying; when you give your best for your dreams, only to discover those dreams were not meant for you; when you plan meticulously, yet something unplanned takes over. This is when you realize that you are merely human, subject to human pitfalls and shortcomings. And then, you must bow to the divine plans running beneath everything.

Now, coming to the contemporary context of this phrase, I believe we see this“things fall apart” scenario everywhere and in every sphere of life-social, political, economic, moral, and religious. However, discussing this scenario in every sphere would be neither proper nor feasible at this moment. So, let us restrict ourselves to the social and administrative spheres for now.

As far as society is concerned, we witness“things fall apart” scenarios everywhere and in every walk of life. From the individual to the family to society at large, it seems as though things have fallen apart and continue to do so at an alarming pace. At the individual level, individuality is being sacrificed; at the familial level, relationships appear to be disintegrating; and in the social setup, norms, traditions, rituals, and customs are either on the verge of extinction or being replaced by so-called modernity and advancement.

In all these perspectives and scenarios, no one takes or owns responsibility. Instead, we engage in blame games, passing the ball into someone else's court. Unfortunately, while we all aspire to change, we fail to embody the change we wish to see. We expect others to take the first step but seldom dare to begin with ourselves.

Isn't it true that we all desire changes in the present status quo across all aspects of life-those that constitute the lifelines of peaceful and prosperous existence? Yet, we are unwilling to begin with ourselves. If each of us, at an individual level, played our part, things would be entirely different. Not only would our familial and social institutions thrive peacefully, but our administrative and governmental machinery would also present a far better picture. Unfortunately, the current scenario paints a dismal image, one we are all too familiar with.

Consider sectors like education, healthcare, tourism, and public works. These are meant to address the problems faced by the common masses. Yet, from the people's perspective, these sectors operate based solely on their own whims and wishes. The masses often must go from pillar to post to have their genuine demands addressed. If these problems are resolved, it is seldom on time and only after repeated requests and visits.

The point is that, in almost every sector and department, things have quietly and gradually fallen apart over time, often unnoticed or ignored. Unfortunately, the situation has now become so grave that things are falling apart rapidly and with greater intensity. There appears to be little hope of restoring order in the near future, given the current ground realities. This has become the status quo of society.

As the saying goes, unless you feel pain, you will not think of seeking treatment. Similarly, we have not truly realized the gravity of the problems, and without that realization, it is impossible to think of solutions. Even if we do realize the issues, we tend to expect others to take the initiative, neglecting our own responsibility.

When a society reaches such a stage, it gradually becomes hollow from within. Its roots weaken day by day as everyone indulges in their own whims and desires, making its fall inevitable sooner or later.

So, before things fall apart further, let us pledge to act now. Otherwise, we risk becoming nothing more than a page in history.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer. The author can be reached out for feedback at:[email protected]