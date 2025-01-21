J&K's Chinars Get A High-Tech Lifeline

The Jammu & Kashmir Forest Research Institute (JKFRI) and the Jammu & Kashmir Forest Department have successfully geotagged over 28,000 Chinar trees across the Union Territory for the past four years, creating a database that ensures the preservation of these cultural and ecological treasures.

According to details, the initiative, which began in 2021 and is expected to continue until 2025, involves the use of GIS and QR codes to monitor and conserve the Chinars.

Each tree is geotagged with vital information such as height, girth, health, canopy size and its geographical location. This data is being compiled using the Chinar Tree Record Form (CTRF-25), designed to standardize the documentation process.

Dr Syed Tariq, Project Coordinator at JKFRI, said the efforts by the institute and the forest department have led to several significant discoveries.“A Chinar in Ganderbal has been identified as the largest in Asia, measuring 22.25 meters in girth and standing at a height of 27 meters. Another Chinar in Baramulla has earned a place as the third-largest in the world,” he said, adding the transplantation of two large Chinars has been completed by Forest department.

Dr Tariq said Chinars are an integral part of Kashmir's cultural and historical landscape, with many trees dating back to the Mughal era.“Emperor Akbar is believed to have planted over 1,200 Chinars at Naseem Bagh, many of which still stand today,” he said. Notably, the town of Bijbehara, known as the“Town of Chinars”, is home to one of the oldest Chinars in Padshahi Bagh, Bijbehara.

In addition to geotagging, the conservation efforts also include the distribution of saplings to schools, government institutions and security forces.

“A Vegetative Multiplication Garden (VMG) has been established for the sustained production of high-quality saplings, and the transplantation of mature Chinars, including the iconic Char Chinar at Dal Lake, is underway,” an official of the forest department said, adding that the integration of QR codes on geotagged Chinars has made it easier for the public to access real-time data on the health and status of these trees.

“The QR codes, which are attached to specialised plates designed to allow the tree to grow without obstruction, can be scanned by citizens to learn more about each tree's condition,” he added. Moreover, Dr Tariq highlighted public awareness as an essential aspect of the project. He said the forest department has been actively engaging in educational programmes, releasing documentaries, and celebrating initiatives such as“Chinar Day” (March 15) and the“Chinar Fall Festival” (October 15) to encourage community participation in the conservation efforts.

