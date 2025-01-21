Rajouri Mystery: Central Team & SIT Widen Probe

These deaths form part of a larger, enigmatic tragedy that has claimed the lives of 17 villagers over the past one and a half months.

The decision to reseal the house was made under the guidance of Kotranka's Additional District Magistrate, Dil Mir, following a detailed investigation by a high-level inter-ministerial team.

The team conducted an extensive survey of the premises, collecting samples for further analysis.

The Magistrate, Dil Mir told reporters,“As you know, eight people in this house have lost their lives. The search was carried out to inspect the edible items. All the samples have been taken, and we have sealed the house again. This was routine; as of now, there is nothing new. The house was already sealed, and after collecting the samples, it has been resealed.”

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of senior police officers and medical experts to probe the deaths. An inter-ministerial team was also stationed in the village, working closely with locals.

The SIT is analyzing medical purchases, reviewing food and medicine consumed by the affected families, and investigating possible poisoning due to local rivalries.

The home, which housed deceased family members, has now become a grim focal point of the unfolding mystery.

The impact on the grieving family and the wider community has been profound, with fear and uncertainty spreading as villagers grapple with the lack of answers.

The unexplained circumstances have raised suspicions and deepened anxieties, as residents demand clarity and safety.

The series of deaths, unprecedented in its scale and nature, has prompted significant attention from local and central authorities.

After forming the inter-ministerial team, sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah is monitoring the investigations, while LG Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are coordinating with the authorities for a transparent probe.

Medical experts SIT and investigators are working tirelessly to uncover the cause behind this catastrophic series of events.

Initial investigations have ruled out commonly known causes, adding to the enigma surrounding the case. The involvement of a multidisciplinary team reflects the gravity of the situation, as officials leave no stone unturned in their quest for answers.

The Government and Local leaders have expressed their condolences to the affected families, while also urging calm and patience as investigations continue.

The district administration, Police have assured the public of transparency and swift action based on the findings of the expert team.

As the investigation progresses, the villagers of Badhaal await answers with bated breath, hoping for clarity and a resolution to a tragedy that has shaken the entire Jammu and Kashmir.(KINS)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now