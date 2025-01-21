Trump Claims U.S. Needs Greenland To Combat Russia, China

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald stated that the United States should acquire Greenland for reasons of "international security," citing threats posed by Russia and China.

That is reported by Politico and relayed by Ukrinform.

“Greenland is a wonderful place. We need it for international security. And I'm sure that Denmark will come along - it's costing them a lot of money to maintain it, to keep it,” Trump said.

He further noted:“You have Russian boats all over the place, you have China's boats all over the place - warships - and they [Denmark] can't maintain it.”

Trump mentioned that his son and representatives visited Greenland two weeks prior, saying about people of Greenland: "They like us. So we'll see what happens.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Trump had earlier expressed his desire for Greenland to be under U.S. control.

He even said that he did not rule out using force to gain control over Greenland and the Panama Canal.

However, during his inauguration speech, Trump made no mention of Greenland.

Greenland's Prime Minister Múte B. Egede stated that the island's residents do not want to become part of the U.S., though they support closer cooperation with the United States.

Polls indicate that over 60% of Americans disapprove of Trump's proposal to buy Greenland, though the majority of his supporters back the idea.