Italy's DM: Support For Ukraine Must Continue

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italy's Defense Guido Crosetto stated in the Senate on Tuesday that support for Ukraine must continue to create the necessary conditions for a ceasefire.

That is reported by ANS and relayed by Ukrinform.

"So far, the position has always been clear, we think about continuing to provide support to Ukraine in order to finally create the conditions for a ceasefire and to open a necessary discussion to reach a long-lasting peace," noted Crosetto.

He added that there is a noticeable increase in Russian indiscriminately hitting both military and civilian targets in Ukraine.

offor

According to the minister, the Italian government is currently discussing the extension of military aid to Ukraine until December 31, 2025.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 16, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto paid an official visit to Ukraine.